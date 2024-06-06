article

Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, June 6.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. near 16th and North. Police said a 47-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, and a 36-year-old was treated at the scene for a graze wound.

What led to the shooting isn't yet known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.