South side shooting, Milwaukee woman critically injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was critically injured in a shooting on the city's south side Saturday morning, March 4.
It happened near 16th and Lincoln around 5:45 a.m. Police said the 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.