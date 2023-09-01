Milwaukee shooting, 15th and Grant; victim shot while in car

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 15th and Grant on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Sept. 1.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. Suspect(s) in a vehicle approached the victim’s vehicle and fired shots, striking the victim.

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking the shooter(s).

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.