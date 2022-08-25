14th and Forest Home shooting; Milwaukee man dead

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25.

FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.