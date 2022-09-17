14th and Concordia shooting; Milwaukee police say man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot Saturday, Sept. 17 near 14th and Concordia.
The shooting happened around 2:25 p.m. The victim, 19, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.