Milwaukee shooting: 14-year-old hurt, 12-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee shooting left one teen injured and another under arrest Sunday morning, April 9 near 65th and Sheridan.
Police said shots were fired around 5:30 a.m.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
A 12-year-old boy was arrested.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.