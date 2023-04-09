Milwaukee shooting: 14-year-old hurt, 12-year-old arrested

article

A Milwaukee shooting left one teen injured and another under arrest Sunday morning, April 9 near 65th and Sheridan.

Police said shots were fired around 5:30 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.