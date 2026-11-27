The Brief Two people are charged in what prosecutors described as a gun deal shootout. It happened near 10th and Pierce in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood. Court filings detailed surveillance video of what happened.



Two people are charged in what Milwaukee County prosecutors described as a gun deal shootout that happened on the city's south side earlier this month.

Charges filed

In court:

Maddix Syviengchan, 19, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree reckless injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Joezen Ocampo-Gutiueres, 17, is charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors, all related to gun possession.

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Syviengchan pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Wednesday. Ocampo-Gutiueres had a court appearance Tuesday that was adjourned because the State Public Defenders Office has not appointed him an attorney, court records show. They remain held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $25,000 and $7,500 bond, respectively.

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin Department of Corrections and court records show Syviengchan was sentenced to one year in prison for second-degree recklessly endangering safety in July, but he was granted credit for more than a year's time served and was out of custody on extended supervision at the time of the shootout.

Maddix Syviengchan (L) and Joezen Ocampo-Gutiueres (R)

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to a shooting in an alley near 10th and Pierce in the Walker's Point neighborhood on Nov. 11. A criminal complaint said there were bullet casings and money on the ground near a trail of blood, which led into a home.

An officer followed the trail of blood, fearing there was a wounded victim inside the home. The complaint said police found blood-soaked clothing in a bedroom, along with three handguns – one of which had an "obliterated" serial number and device that made it fully automatic – ammunition and a key fob programmer that is often used to steal cars.

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What they're saying:

Prosecutors said the items in the home belonged to Ocampo-Guitiueres. The 17-year-old, who was wounded in the shooting, told police he was walking home from a gas station when two people pistol-whipped and shot him during a robbery. He identified Syviengchan from a photo lineup as the person who shot him.

Surveillance video:

Police watched surveillance video of the robbery, and court filings said an officer "immediately" recognized Syviengchan and a silver BMW from a traffic stop that happened in July 2025. The officer said Syviengchan was a suspect in a separate shooting at the time of that traffic stop and was arrested.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Ocampo-Gutiueres shows duffle bag (Courtesy: MCDAO)

The surveillance video showed Ocampo-Guitiueres came out of a home and met with the people in the silver BMW. Ocampo-Guitiueres handed over a duffle bag of guns for cash, the complaint said. As Ocampo-Guitiueres counted the money, Syviengchan inspected the guns and then pulled a gun out of his jacket – telling Ocampo-Guitiueres to "give me everything you got."

Prosecutors said Ocampo-Guitiueres fought back, and a second person from the BMW grabbed a gun from the duffle bag and hit Ocampo-Guitiueres in the head with it. Syviengchan shot Ocampo-Guitiueres as the struggle continued, Ocampo-Guitiueres returned fire and Syviengchan doubled over. Syviengchan fired more shots at Ocampo-Guitiueres while the second person grabbed the guns from the duffle bag. Everyone involved then left the scene.

Court filings included images from the surveillance video, which show the face of the person who pistol-whipped Ocampo-Guitiueres. FOX6 News blurred that person's face in this story because they are not identified in the complaint, and it's unclear if they were arrested or if they face any charges in connection to what happened.

After the shooting, police found the silver BMW roughly two-and-a-half miles away near 23rd and Juneau. Police pulled Syviengchan's fingerprints from the driver's door and gas cover. Two other prints from the front passenger's door and rear driver's-side door belonged to two different people.