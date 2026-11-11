Milwaukee shooting, 17-year-old injured; resulted from a robbery
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 11.
Shooting details
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 1 p.m. a 17-year-old was shot in the area of 10th and Pierce.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
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Police say the shooting was the result of a robbery.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.