Milwaukee shooting, 17-year-old injured; resulted from a robbery

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The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon left a 17-year-old wounded. The shooting happened near 10th and Pierce. Police say the shooting was the result of a robbery.



A 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 11.

Shooting details

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 1 p.m. a 17-year-old was shot in the area of 10th and Pierce.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

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Police say the shooting was the result of a robbery.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.