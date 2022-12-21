Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man was shot near North Division High School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21.

Police said the shooting near 10th and Center happened around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.