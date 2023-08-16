Milwaukee shooting, 102nd and Fond du Lac, woman wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 16 near 102nd and Fond du Lac. It happened around 12:20 a.m.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.