Milwaukee shooting: 1 injured, known suspect sought

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:40 a.m. near 27th and Ramsey on the city's far south side Monday, May 16.

A 21-year-old man got into an argument with a known suspect and was shot once. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This investigation is ongoing.

Police continue to seek the known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.