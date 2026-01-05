Milwaukee shooting, 1 injured after gun was mishandled and discharged
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 5, after another person was mishandling a gun, causing it to fire.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2 p.m. near 43rd and Thurston, the 17-year-old suspect was mishandling a gun when it discharged and struck the 22-year-old victim.
The 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
