Milwaukee shooting, 1 injured after gun was mishandled and discharged

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 5, after another person was mishandling a gun, causing it to fire.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2 p.m. near 43rd and Thurston, the 17-year-old suspect was mishandling a gun when it discharged and struck the 22-year-old victim.

The 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.