Milwaukee shooting, 1 injured after gun was mishandled and discharged

Published  January 5, 2026 4:01pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Scene near 43rd and Thurston

    • One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, Jan. 5.
    • The suspect was mishandling a firearm, which fired and struck the 22-year-old victim.
    • The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested.

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 5, after another person was mishandling a gun, causing it to fire.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2 p.m. near 43rd and Thurston, the 17-year-old suspect was mishandling a gun when it discharged and struck the 22-year-old victim.

The 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.

