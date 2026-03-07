Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Shamrock Shuffle, 17th annual tradition draws thousands

Published  March 7, 2026 8:54pm CST
17th annual Shamrock Shuffle in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Thousands of people took part in Milwaukee's 17th annual Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, drawing people from across Wisconsin and even out of state.

Shufflers flocked to four different areas this year: Water Street, 3rd Street, Brady Street and Walker's Point. 

"I think that's something that brings a lot of people together," said Sarah Ryno of Appleton.

Ryno said the Shamrock Shuffle is a tradition she and her friends have taken part in since they graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

17th annual Shamrock Shuffle

"We've been here for a few hours. I feel like the best part, we've just met this awesome group of people," she said. "We have friends that live in Illinois now and came all the way out here just to spend the weekend with us."

The celebration also raises money for local charities. Since it started, organizers said it has raised more than $123,000.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information about the event and interviewed participants.

