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The Brief Milwaukee police need the public's help to identify a sexual assault suspect. Police said the suspect assaulted a victim at a party near Holton and Center last November. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7401.



Milwaukee police need the public's help to identify and locate a suspect who the department said sexually assaulted a victim at a party last November.

Sexual assault investigation

What we know:

MPD said the sexual assault took place near Holton and Center on Nov. 1, 2025. The suspect went into a restroom during a party and sexually assaulted a victim at around 2:30 a.m.

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Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect running between parked cars. A time stamp on that video shows the suspect was seen at around 3:45 a.m. MPD also released an artist's sketch of the suspect.

Surveillance image of suspect in sexual assault near Holton and Center on Nov. 1, 2025.

What we don't know:

Police did not say where, exactly, the party took place or the surveillance video was captured. Investigators did not release the victim's age or gender.

Police seek suspect

What you can do:

Police described the suspect as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an athletic build and a low-taper haircut. He was last seen wearing Cartier glasses, a red hoodie, white pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7401; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.