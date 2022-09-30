Milwaukee sex assault of child investigation near 15th and Hopkins
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a child sex assault that happened near 15th and Hopkins on Wednesday. Sept. 28.
Officials say around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a person had sexual contact with a child. Investigators are not sure who that person is.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.