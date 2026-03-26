Milwaukee Sentry Foods at 71st and Lisbon closed due to 'pest activity'

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The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department ordered the Sentry Foods at 71st and Lisbon to close twice in March due to ongoing pest activity. After a brief reopening following the first incident, the store was shuttered again on March 25 and will stay closed until the violations are fully resolved. MHD noted that these closures are standard procedure for public health protection, with roughly 250 to 300 similar temporary closures happening citywide each year.



A Sentry Foods grocery store in Milwaukee is currently closed due to pest activity.

Sentry Foods closed

What we know:

The City of Milwaukee Health Department issued an order to cease operations at Sentry Foods at 71st and Lisbon on March 2 due to pest activity that was seen during an inspection.

The grocery store reopened the next day after addressing the violations identified in the report, and the health department conducted a follow-up inspection on March 12 to verify compliance.

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It then conducted a routine inspection on March 25 and re-issued the order to cease operations after more evidence of pest activity was found. The grocery store will remain closed until the issue is resolved and verified through reinspection.

Sentry Foods at 71st and Lisbon

What we don't know:

It is not known what kinds of pests were found during the inspections.

The Milwaukee Health Department

Big picture view:

The Milwaukee Health Department conducts more than 10,000 food inspections each year across the city, including routine, follow-up, and complaint-driven inspections.

It says that temporary closures are not unusual and can occur for a variety of reasons beyond pests, including licensing issues, lack of hot water, or sewage concerns.

On an annual basis, the food inspection team typically issues between 250 and 300 orders to cease operations. The number issued so far this year is consistent with previous years.