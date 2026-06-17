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The Brief Milwaukee County announced two new sites will host senior programs. The change is in response to the closed McGovern Park Senior Center, which has been shuttered due to damage from last year's historic floods. The Embassy Center and Havenwoods State Forest Nature Center will be open.



The McGovern Park Senior Center on Milwaukee's north side closed nearly a year ago due to damage from historic floods. Now, Milwaukee County has announced two new sites that will host senior programs.

Embassy, Havenwood sites

What they're saying:

Two sites, The Embassy Center and Havenwoods State Forest Nature Center, will host programs for adults 50 years and older that were previously held at the McGovern Park Senior Center.

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"While the closure of the McGovern Senior Center following last year's historic flooding has been incredibly difficult for the older adults who relied on that space, Milwaukee County remains committed to ensuring they continue to have access to the programs, services, and community connections they deserve," County Executive David Crowley said in a statement. "I am proud we are opening these new locations that will help us maintain critical programming while we work toward a long-term solution."

Programs offered at the new sites will include nutrition classes, movies, coffee conversations, card games, bingo, dance, quilting, walking and more. Additional programs, such as bible study and book club, will be set up later.

Embassy Center: 3725 N. Sherman Blvd.

Beginning on Monday, June 29: Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Havenwoods State Forest Nature Center: 6141 N. Hopkins St.

Beginning Tuesday, June 23: Hours of operation will be 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

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Flood damage

The backstory:

The McGovern Park Senior Center closed after last August's historic floods devastated the community building near Sherman and Custer. Aaron Hertzberg, the county's director of administrative services, said flooding in April made the damage worse.

In late May, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors authorized $100,000 for planning, design and cost estimate work related to senior services in response to the McGovern Park center's closure.

A long-term possibility that county leaders discussed was developing a senior center at Midtown, though concerns were raised about plans tied to a potential data center at that location.

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