McGovern Park remains closed; Milwaukee County leaders seek permanent fix

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The Brief McGovern Park Senior Center has been closed since flooding devastated the building in August. Milwaukee County officials said April flooding made the damage worse, and saving the building may not be worthwhile. County leaders are seeking $100,000 to begin looking for a permanent senior services location on the northwest side.



Milwaukee County leaders are looking for a long-term senior center solution on the city’s northwest side after officials said McGovern Park Senior Center likely will not reopen.

What we know:

The senior center has been closed since flooding in August devastated the building. Flooding in April made the damage worse, according to Aaron Hertzberg, Milwaukee County’s director of administrative services.

Hertzberg said an assessment was done to determine what it would take to save the building, but officials do not believe the investment would be worthwhile.

The discussion happened during a Milwaukee County Board committee meeting on Tuesday, May 26.

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County leaders are asking the Milwaukee County Board for $100,000 from contingency funding to help begin efforts to find a permanent senior services location in the area.

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What they're saying:

"We've had several suggested available locations that have come from residents in the neighborhood, Supervisor Martin, who represents that area," said Hertzberg. "We'd love to have some resources to help explore some of those options, with the idea we can run those to ground and come back to you with a full slate of what it would take to build senior services back into that community and have a facility to do that."

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Hertzberg said county officials are now focused on finding a long-term replacement, rather than trying to reopen the damaged building.

"Big picture: the intention here is the McGovern Senior Center unfortunately has met the end of its useful life," he said.

Dig deeper:

One possibility discussed was developing a senior center at the Midtown site. Officials also discussed work with the city, though concerns were raised about plans tied to a potential data center at that location.

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