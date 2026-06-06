Milwaukee police seek critically missing 7-year-old child

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing child, 7-year-old Mckinzie McGee. She was possibly last seen in the area of 95th and Brown Deer If you have any info on where she may be, please call MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, Mckinzie McGee.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Mckinzie McGee is a 7-year-old girl, Black, with black hair, brown eyes, and a slim build.

She was possibly last seen in the area of 95th and Brown Deer on the city's north side. A date and time were not given.

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MPD Tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on where Mckinzie may be is asked to call MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.