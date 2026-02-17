article

The Brief A Milwaukee high school tutor is accused of sexually assaulting a student. Court filings said it happened at King Park on the city's north side. Prosecutors said he admitted to having sexual contact with the 14-year-old victim.



A Milwaukee high school tutor is accused of sexually assaulting a student at a public park in late December.

In court:

Antonio Barfield-Wilson, 25, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. He's being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began when Bradley Tech High School staff and several students reported that a student had "engaged in a sexual relationship" with one of the school's tutors.

The victim, who was 14 years old at the time, initially denied the relationship, but court filings said she later told officers that she had sexual contact with Barfield-Wilson twice at King Park on the city's north side: once on Dec. 19, then on Dec. 31.

Milwaukee police squad parked outside Bradley Tech High School

Prosecutors said police reviewed text messages on the victim's cellphone, which showed "sexually explicit conversations." The victim spoke to Barfield-Wilson on the phone in front of a detective as part of the investigation. During that call, the complaint said Barfield-Wilson asked the victim: "Did you say anything?" Once the victim said she did, he said "you playing, right?" and "you probably just f***** my life up." He then told the victim "I didn't meet you nowhere" and "we didn't do anything."

Police interviewed Barfield-Wilson on Feb. 3. Court filings said he initially denied having an inappropriate relationship with the victim, but when confronted with the text messages and about the phone call, admitted he had sexual contact with the victim one time at the King Park playground. He denied any other sex acts between them.