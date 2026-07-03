Milwaukee school fire: Meetings for Lincoln Avenue families, staff

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The Brief MPS is working on a plane for students and staff of Lincoln Avenue School, which was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday morning. MPS is hosting in-person and virtual meetings for families and staff in the coming weeks to discuss the next steps. The goal is to keep everyone at one location for the upcoming school year, wherever that may be.



Following the fire at Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee, MPS is working with families and staff to figure out a plan for the upcoming school year.

As stated previously, MPS plans to keep the Lincoln Avenue School community together at one location.

School to be torn down

What's next:

The City of Milwaukee is starting the process of tearing the school building down because of the amount of damage.

The city will select a contractor and coordinate closely with MPS throughout this process. It is important to stay away from the property and follow all safety signs and barriers.

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Meetings for staff and families

What we know:

To ensure everyone's voices are heard as a plan is finalized for the upcoming year, MPS is holding virtual meetings for staff and families next week. The virtual links were already shared with families and staff.

Lincoln Avenue School optional staff meeting: Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m.

Lincoln Avenue School family meetings: Thursday, July 9, at 9:00 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Please choose a meeting — you do not need to attend both.)

People are also invited to attend the upcoming community-wide meetings. They will also be streamed.

In-Person with livestream: Monday, July 13, at 9 a.m.

Rogers Street Academy Boys and Girls Club2404 W. Rogers Street, Milwaukee

The link will be shared in a message next week.

In-Person with livestream: Tuesday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m

Rogers Street Academy Boys and Girls Club2404 W. Rogers Street, Milwaukee

The link will be shared in a message next week.

MPS has also added a frequently asked questions (FAQs) page to the website to answer many of your immediate questions. MPS will continue to update it regularly.