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Milwaukee school fire: Meetings for Lincoln Avenue families, staff

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Schools
Published July 3, 2026 11:36 AM CDT
Published July 3, 2026 11:36 AM CDT
article

Aftermath of fire that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

The Brief

    • MPS is working on a plane for students and staff of Lincoln Avenue School, which was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday morning.
    • MPS is hosting in-person and virtual meetings for families and staff in the coming weeks to discuss the next steps.
    • The goal is to keep everyone at one location for the upcoming school year, wherever that may be.

MILWAUKEE - Following the fire at Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee, MPS is working with families and staff to figure out a plan for the upcoming school year.

As stated previously, MPS plans to keep the Lincoln Avenue School community together at one location.

School to be torn down

What's next:

The City of Milwaukee is starting the process of tearing the school building down because of the amount of damage. 

The city will select a contractor and coordinate closely with MPS throughout this process. It is important to stay away from the property and follow all safety signs and barriers.

Related

Milwaukee school fire: Lincoln Avenue students, staff in flux
article

Milwaukee school fire: Lincoln Avenue students, staff in flux

Milwaukee Public Schools is trying to solve its latest issue — where to send students and staff after fire destroyed Lincoln Avenue School.

Meetings for staff and families

What we know:

To ensure everyone's voices are heard as a plan is finalized for the upcoming year, MPS is holding virtual meetings for staff and families next week. The virtual links were already shared with families and staff.

  • Lincoln Avenue School optional staff meeting: Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m.
  • Lincoln Avenue School family meetings: Thursday, July 9, at 9:00 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Please choose a meeting — you do not need to attend both.)

People are also invited to attend the upcoming community-wide meetings. They will also be streamed.

In-Person with livestream: Monday, July 13, at 9 a.m.

  • Rogers Street Academy Boys and Girls Club2404 W. Rogers Street, Milwaukee
  • The link will be shared in a message next week.

In-Person with livestream: Tuesday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m

  • Rogers Street Academy Boys and Girls Club2404 W. Rogers Street, Milwaukee
  • The link will be shared in a message next week.

MPS has also added a frequently asked questions (FAQs) page to the website to answer many of your immediate questions. MPS will continue to update it regularly.

The Source: Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 previously reported on the fire.

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