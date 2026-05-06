Milwaukee school bus drop-off mistake leaves girl nearly a mile from home

The Brief Keyva Spencer-Ross said her 8-year-old daughter was dropped off nearly a mile from home after school. Spencer-Ross said a stranger found her daughter crying near 44th and Congress and helped call her. Milwaukee Public Schools said it apologized and is reviewing the incident with the bus company.



A Milwaukee mother is looking for answers after she said her 8-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop nearly a mile from home.

What we know:

Keyva Spencer-Ross said it happened last week after school. She said she got a frightening call from a stranger, who told her she had found her daughter crying near 44th and Congress.

"It can really happen to somebody's kid if they are not on top of this," Spencer-Ross said.

The call turned out to not be as sinister as it initially sounded.

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"She told me she had my daughter," Spencer-Ross said. "I asked her who was she said that she found her crying on 44th and Congress."

Spencer-Ross said her daughter was nearly a mile away from her normal drop-off spot. The woman who found her offered to drive her home, but Spencer-Ross said her daughter knew not to get into a stranger’s car.

Instead, the 8-year-old knew her mother’s phone number, and they called Spencer-Ross on speakerphone. Spencer-Ross said her daughter got home safely from there.

Since then, she said she has been trying to figure out how it happened.

What they're saying:

"She was on your guys bus, and you let her off. An 8 year-old child, a mile away from her house," Spencer-Ross said.

Spencer-Ross said Townsend Elementary apologized, but she is still trying to get answers from Lakeside Buses, the bus company. She said she feels like she is getting the runaround.

"She needs the bus to go back and forth but I don’t even trust the bus with me even talking to them and they basically don’t care," she said. "I am not putting my child back on the bus. That is a danger. If she didn’t know my number my baby could have got taken."

Spencer-Ross said she is speaking out because she does not want it to happen to another child.

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"To be honest with you, I am seeking legal help because this is negligence," Spencer-Ross said.

Milwaukee Public Schools said the district met with Spencer-Ross earlier this week and apologized.

The other side:

MPS provided the following statement:

"The safety of our students is our highest priority. We had the chance to meet with the parent earlier this week to apologize for what happened.

We are actively reviewing this matter, alongside the bus company, to ensure that it will not happen again."

Lakeside Buses did not respond in time for this story.