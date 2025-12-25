Milwaukee Salvation Army Christmas Feast 2025, holiday tradition returns

The Brief The Salvation Army held its 36th annual Christmas Day Feast in Milwaukee. The event at the Baird Center involved 400 volunteers serving food for 3,000 people. One family used the event as an opportunity to teach their kids a valuable life lesson.



It's a holiday tradition that brings thousands of people together to Milwaukee's Baird Center, the Salvation Army's Christmas Family Feast.

One family tells FOX6 that this year was about teaching their children a valuable life lesson.

Giving back

What we know:

"I think they got more energy than us about this."

For the Malone family, pushing a cart full of plates filled with desserts, and handing them over to hungry folks at the Baird Center is more than just a way to give back this Christmas Day.

The Salvation Army

"They didn't even open their presents yet," said Amos Malone.

"They have to serve first before," added Christine Malone.

It's a way for parents Christina and Amos to teach a lesson that's important to their little ones.

Handing out food

"Build tradition within our family to understand that it isn't about receiving, it's about giving."

Giving up their time — and kindness — at the Salvation Army's 36th Annual Christmas Family Feast.

Christmas Day Feast

What we know:

The Malones are among the 400 volunteers serving food for 3,000 people at the Christmas Day event, preparing and distributing hot meals to those who otherwise wouldn't have one.

"Some of our friends are homeless. Some don't have anybody else to share this day with and so this is an opportunity for them to be able to spend time with people," said Major Beverly Gates, Milwaukee Area Commander of the Salvation Army.

Preparing the food

It's an opportunity that Annie Erring says is meaningful.

"It means a lot to me because there's a lot of hungry people out here in the world. Especially in Milwaukee, there's a lot of them," said Erring.

And it comes at a pivotal time for our community.

"People are trying their best to stretch their dollar as much as possible, and this is an opportunity to help them do just that," added Major Beverly Gates.

Serving several tables as a family, the Malones say they'll be back for Christmases to come.

The Salvation Army says this is a crucial time for their organization to fundraise.

Their goal is to raise $3.1 million to help serve families all year. You can head to the Salvation Army website to donate.