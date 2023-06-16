Milwaukee rollover crash near 35th and Locust, 4 injured

article

Four people were injured in a crash near 35th and Locust on Friday, June 16.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

35th and Locust crash

A white car was traveling west on Locust, and another car was traveling north on 35th. The white car failed to yield and was struck by the first car. The impact of the collision caused the white car to roll. Four people had non-fatal injuries.