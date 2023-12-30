Christmas assault, robbery in Milwaukee; 2 men charged

article

Two Milwaukee men are charged in an assault and robbery that happened on Christmas.

The accused are 37-year-old Kory Harrison and 33-year-old Johnny Morales. It happened near 13th and Lincoln on the city's south side.

A criminal complaint states the 67-year-old victim reported two unknown people assaulted him. He was taken to a hospital and treated for orbital fractures and other injuries. The complaint states he could lose vision in one eye.

The assault was captured on surveillance video. The complaint states the video showed a man, identified as Harrison, push the victim down and "curb stomp" him. With the victim unconscious and bleeding, Harrison and another man – identified as Morales – allegedly took things from the victim's pockets and left the scene. It played out over the course of roughly three minutes.

The compliant states police later recovered the victim's social security card, debit cards, health care card and driver's license from Harrison.

On Dec. 27, police interviewed Harrison. The complaint states he identified himself as the man seen on surveillance and said he assaulted the victim "over a debt" – admitting he went through the victim's pockets while he was unconscious. Harrison said he didn't mean for it to go so far, and he just "flipped" out.

Harrison made his initial court appearance Dec. 30, and his cash bond was set at $75,000. In all, he is charged with:

First-degree reckless injury

Robbery (use of force)

Physical abuse of an elder

Escape from custody (custody for crime)

Criminal damage to property

Morales is charged with robbery (use of force). His cash bond was set at $20,000 in court Dec. 30.