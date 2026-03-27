Milwaukee robbery near 9th and Lincoln; suspect sought
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday, March 27 on the city's south side.
Robbery
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an armed suspect approached the victim around 9:30 a.m. near 9th and Lincoln and demanded property.
Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.