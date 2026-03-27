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Milwaukee robbery near 9th and Lincoln; suspect sought

By
Published  March 27, 2026 12:49pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

9th and Lincoln, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday. 
    • It happened near 9th and Lincoln around 9:30 a.m. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday, March 27 on the city's south side. 

Robbery

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an armed suspect approached the victim around 9:30 a.m. near 9th and Lincoln and demanded property. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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