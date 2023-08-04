19th and Capitol robbery, Milwaukee man taken to hospital

article

A Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital after a robbery on the city's north side Friday morning, Aug. 4.

It happened near 19th and Capitol around 11:30 a.m. Police said the 35-year-old victim was hurt during a robbery.

What led to the battery and robbery remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



