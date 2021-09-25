Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near Roosevelt and Fond du Lac, 2 injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee police line do not cross article

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and injured in an apparent road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Sept. 25.

Police said the victims and a suspect were on Fond du Lac Avenue near Roosevelt around 7 p.m. when the suspect fired multiple shots at the victims.

The victims – two men, ages 26 and 24 – were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive, police said.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

