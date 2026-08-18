Milwaukee road rage shooting, mother dead; 18-year-old in custody

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested an 18-year-old woman after a fatal road rage shooting Monday afternoon. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Minerva Hernandez-Lopez. Witness Jesus Ferreira attempted first aid after hearing shots and seeing the victim collapse.



We are learning more about the woman police say was shot and killed during a road rage incident. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has now identified the victim, and the 18-year-old woman who was arrested remains in custody.

Deadly road rage

What we know:

Nearly 24 hours after a deadly road rage shooting Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee family returned to the scene at 10th Street and Lapham Blvd., mourning the loss of a beloved mother, wife and sister, 44-year-old Minerva Hernandez-Lopez.

"I was in the parking lot over there…in the alley and I heard 5 to 6 gunshots," witness Jesus Ferreira said.

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Ferreira said he was one of the first people to try to render aid to Hernandez-Lopez.

"I took off my shirt to try to stop her from bleeding… it was just way too much blood," Ferreira said.

Shattered glass remained on scene where surveillance video showed the two vehicles stopping after detectives said they were chasing each other moments before the shooting.

"She couldn’t say anything because she had a gunshot from here…from her face onto her neck…she just kept pouring and pouring blood and she bled out." Ferreira said.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was arrested.

FOX6 News reviewed surveillance video from a neighbor showing the incident. The neighbor was uncomfortable sharing the clip publicly.

In the video FOX6 News saw, two vehicles were following each other when the victim backed up before both cars made a U-turn. Seconds later, Hernandez-Lopez got out of her vehicle and collapsed in the street.

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"It’s traumatizing, but we, as a city, we need to come together and stop all these senseless acts of violence. It’s not worth losing someone’s life over road rage," Ferreira said.

At last check, the 18-year-old woman arrested in this case had not been identified. The Milwaukee Police Department said charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bria Jones and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.