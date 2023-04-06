Milwaukee road rage shooting at 76th and Appleton

article

A Milwaukee man, 35, was hurt in a road rage shooting Thursday afternoon, April 6 near 76th and Appleton.

Police said the shots were fired at the victim's vehicle around 3 p.m., and he was hit.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are looking for the person who shot him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.