Milwaukee road rage double shooting, no arrests

Two women were hurt in a double shooting during an argument after a road rage incident near Fond du Lac and North Wednesday afternoon, June 9.

Police said both victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. One was transported to the hospital and the second showed up at the hospital for treatment.

MPD is looking for a known individual in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 414-935-7212 or Crime Stoppers at 414 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.