Milwaukee Riverkeeper at Klode Park; 1st robotic cleanup of 2026 season

The Brief The Milwaukee Riverkeeper organization will be at Klode Park for their first robotic cleanup of the 2026 season. BeBot is an eco-friendly robot that cleans beaches by sifting sand, raking seaweed, and removing plastic debris without disrupting the local ecosystem. BeBot’s name is Taylor Sift.



The Milwaukee Riverkeeper team will be on the beach at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay on Friday, May 15 for their first robotic cleanup of the 2026 season.

BeBot at Klode Park

What we know:

BeBot is an eco-friendly beach-cleaning robot designed to remove plastic waste and debris. By mechanically sifting sand, raking seaweed, and leveling the shoreline, it cleans beaches without harming the local ecosystem.

The completely electric system offers an operational runtime of up to 3 hours on a single charge, according to Milwaukee Riverkeeper.

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BeBot’s name is Taylor Sift.

What they're saying:

"We are cleaning up at Klode this week in partnership with the Village of Whitefish Bay, and Taylor will be working alongside the village’s beach groomer. Visit the Events page on our website to sign up for Friday’s event, or join our Volunteer Waitlist, to be notified about future robotic cleanups and waste characterization opportunities," Milwaukee Riverkeeper said.