On Milwaukee's northwest side Saturday, the season of giving marches on. Restaurant owner Fady Qetarri said, aside from food, his mission is to bring flavor to serving the community.

Qetarri owns Krispy's Fish & Chicken, a business that started in Chicago and found its way to Milwaukee. He said community service is a message that remains true all year round.

The restaurant's staff prepared 1,000 meals on Saturday morning. Then, they gave them all away for free outside their shop at 41st and Capitol.

"These are tough days for everybody, especially after the holidays," said Qetarri.

Qetarri said hosting the community event after Christmas was intentional, as expensive groceries and increased food insecurity remain challenges across the city.

"This community gave us a lot, we’re supposed to return it, today, tomorrow, whatever," he said. "You’re supposed to appreciate the community, you’re supposed to give back what you get, that’s my message."

"It just shows the need, the dire need from people, and we should all do what we can do to help out," said Ald. DiAndre Jackson, who helped organize the event.

Milwaukee police officers also showed up and passed out gifts to people waiting outside.

"It means that light still shines over the world," said Jeffrey Nobles. "He’s being represented very well, even with this chicken."

