Milwaukee Rep launches music videos backing COVID vaccine efforts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Rep announced on Friday, April 23 the launch of four original music videos to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin.

A news release says the videos feature four original songs by Milwaukee residents including "Prime Time" by Dayzhane Anderson, "Find A Way" by Donna Re’nee, "Hold On" by Marcya Daneille, and "My Shot" by NilexNile.

The videos were created by Kiran Vedula and Cody Laplant. Support was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Milwaukee Rep Trustee Dr. Mark Niedfeldt for guidance around vaccine hesitancy.  

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, you are invited to visit betweenusaboutus.org and healthymke.com.

