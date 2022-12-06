Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6.
It happened around 7 p.m.
Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and arrested.
Police said suspected drugs and a firearm were recovered.