Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested

A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6.

It happened around 7 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and arrested.

Police said suspected drugs and a firearm were recovered.