Milwaukee reckless driving, police chase ends with crash into semi

A 21-year-old man was arrested and a firearm recovered following a police chase that ended with a collision with a semi on Monday evening, April 22.

Officials said around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Milwaukee police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. However, the driver refused and fled recklessly, officials said.

A police chase ensued – and ended when the driver lost control and collided with a semi on northbound I-94/43 near Greenfield Avenue.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, the 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for medical clearance. He was then arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.