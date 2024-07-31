Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee reckless driving incident; suspect used vehicle to strike victim

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 31, 2024 6:27pm CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old is recovering after another person intentionally used their vehicle to strike the victim. 

The incident happened near Auer and Hopkins around noon on Wednesday, July 31. 

The victim, a 28-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.    