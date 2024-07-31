Milwaukee reckless driving incident; suspect used vehicle to strike victim

article

Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old is recovering after another person intentionally used their vehicle to strike the victim.

The incident happened near Auer and Hopkins around noon on Wednesday, July 31.

The victim, a 28-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.