Campaign against Milwaukee reckless driving; Bucks star joins effort

Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) launched a new campaign to stop reckless driving Thursday, Oct. 27.

Portis is the face behind the "Control Your Drive" campaign. He said it is a cause that's close to his heart and wants his message to be heard.

"What bigger way to give back than to help save someone’s life," Portis said. "I’ve lost a lot of people to reckless driving."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The new campaign is the latest effort by WisDOT to stop reckless driving. On average, 2,900 people are injured by reckless drivers in Wisconsin each year. Eighty-seven people died as a result of reckless driving in Wisconsin thus far in 2022.

"In recent years, reckless driving has contributed to 40% of the fatalities here in Milwaukee, compared to 18% across the state of Wisconsin," said Craig Thompson, WisDOT secretary.

Milwaukee is at the epicenter of the crisis. Police data shows 62 people have died in crashes in the city, and more than 1,000 were hurt. On Tuesday, three teens were critically injured in a crash.

Johnson said it's something Milwaukee is focused on fixing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"My voice does not reach every single person, whereas a voice like Bobby Portis’ helps to amplify that message," he said.

Leders wants the new campaign to be a slam dunk with drivers. The ad featuring Portis will debut at Fiserv Forum during Friday's game. It will run throughout the season and can also be seen on-air and on social media.