Milwaukee raises Juneteenth flag above city hall

Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest and longest-running Juneteenth celebrations in the nation.

To commemorate the upcoming holiday, City of Milwaukee officials raised the Juneteenth flag above City Hall on Monday, June 17.

The Juneteenth flag has flown over the City Hall complex the week of Juneteenth annually since 2020.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in Texas in 1865 and officially became a U.S. federal holiday in 2021. The federal holiday will be recognized on Wednesday, June 19.



