Milwaukee pursuit ends at 76th and Bradley, 5 arrested

Five juveniles were arrested after a pursuit ended near 76th and Bradley Monday afternoon, April 10.

It started around 1 p.m. near 76th and Dean. Milwaukee police said officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Police said the vehicle was being driven recklessly, and officers tried to stop it, but the driver sped off.

The chase ended near 76th and Bradley when the vehicle became disabled.

The five juveniles were arrested after running from the car, which police said was stolen.