Milwaukee leaders to discuss replacing We Energies; hearing Wednesday

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The Brief Milwaukee leaders will hold a hearing Wednesday to discuss the concept of public power. Aldermen Bauman and Brower are supporting a proposal to replace We Energies with a city-run model. Prior to the review board hearing on June 24, a public demonstration will be held outside City Hall.



Milwaukee leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, June 24, to discuss the idea of replacing We Energies with a city-run utility model.

Prior to the review board hearing, a public demonstration will be held at 8:30 a.m. outside City Hall.

About the meeting

What we know:

The Public Transportation, Utilities and Waterways Review Board will be holding a hearing at 9 a.m. to discuss the City of Milwaukee utilizing Chapter 197 to replace We Energies.

Aldermen Bob Bauman and Alex Brower are leading the charge – citing rising costs for customers. Alderman Brower says We Energies has increased its rates by 25% over the last four years.

What they're saying:

"Necessities like electricity and natural gas should be provided for the collective benefit of all, not for the profit of shareholders. Chapter 197 of the Wisconsin State Statutes allows cities like Milwaukee to replace their investor-owned utility with a municipally owned one," said Ald. Brower.

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