MPS to host vaccine clinics, youth need consent form

In collaboration with the Milwaukee Health Department, MPS will host walk-in vaccine clinics at five schools starting Monday, May 17. All youth will need a consent form signed by a parent/guardian, and no appointment is required.

All Wisconsin residents age 12 and older are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is expanding vaccine eligibility based on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the vaccine is safe and effective for this age group.

MPS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

No clinics on Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day)

Mondays and Wednesdays - 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.

Morse Middle School - 6700 N. 80th Street, Milw., 53233

Mondays and Fridays - 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.

Rogers Street Academy - 2430 W. Rogers Street, Milw., 53204

Tuesdays and Thursdays - 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.

North Division High School - 1011 W. Center Street, Milw., 53206

South Division High School - 1515 W. Lapham Blvd., Milw., 53204

Wednesdays and Fridays - 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.

Roosevelt Middle School - 800 W. Walnut Street, Milw., 53205

Clinics will operate according to demand until further notice.

Download a flyer for more information

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android