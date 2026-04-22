Milwaukee Public Schools sustainability action plan revealed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, showcasing the district’s new "Sustainability Action Plan: A Roadmap for Healthy and Sustainable Schools."
Sustainability Action Plan
What we know:
Superintendent Brenda Cassellius gathered with other MPS officials at Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented. They shared highlights of the district's five-year plan. Officials said the plan brings together more than a decade of sustainability initiatives and reflects input from more than 300 students, families, staff, and community partners over the past year.
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MPS has secured more than $39 million in grants to support its sustainability initiatives.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools.