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Milwaukee Public Schools sustainability action plan revealed

By
Published  April 22, 2026 12:36pm CDT
Milwaukee Public Schools
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Schools sustainability action plan revealed

Milwaukee Public Schools sustainability action plan revealed

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22, by showcasing the district’s new Sustainability Action Plan: A Roadmap for Healthy and Sustainable Schools.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee Public Schools marked Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22.
    • The district showcased its Sustainability Action Plan: A Roadmap for Healthy and Sustainable Schools.
    • MPS has secured more than $39 million in grants to support its sustainability initiatives.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, showcasing the district’s new "Sustainability Action Plan: A Roadmap for Healthy and Sustainable Schools."

Sustainability Action Plan

What we know:

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius gathered with other MPS officials at Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented. They shared highlights of the district's five-year plan. Officials said the plan brings together more than a decade of sustainability initiatives and reflects input from more than 300 students, families, staff, and community partners over the past year. 

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MPS has secured more than $39 million in grants to support its sustainability initiatives. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools.

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