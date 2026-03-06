Milwaukee Public Schools proposal: Reduce 260 non-classroom positions

article

The Brief MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius proposes cutting approximately 263 non-classroom positions to help bridge a $46 million structural budget deficit for the 2026–27 school year. The plan targets administrative roles in Central Services as well as assistant principals and deans.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced on Friday, March 6, a series of budget proposals designed to address the district’s $46 million structural budget gap.

MPS proposal to ease budget strain

What we know:

A news release from MPS says the plan includes reducing about 260 non‑classroom positions and shifting resources from Central Services to schools.

The reductions, which would take effect for the 2026–27 school year pending school board approval, would save about $30 million and focus on administrative roles at Central Services and non‑classroom roles in schools, the release says.

Officials said no classroom teacher positions are being cut to close the budget gap. That said, the district may need fewer teachers where there is lower enrollment. About 40 of the 263 positions being eliminated are already vacant, meaning that not all reductions will result in layoffs. Affected employees eligible for classroom-based roles will be encouraged to apply for available positions.

Proposed position reductions

By the numbers:

The approximately 263 position reductions include:

Central Services: About 116 positions from the offices of Academics; Communications; Family, Community, and Partnership; Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Schools office; and the Superintendent’s office

Non‑classroom school‑based roles: About 147 positions, including assistant principals, deans of students, and implementers

Student support

Dig deeper:

The MPS news release says the district will also "establish a unified department for student support and belonging, bringing together staff dedicated to each of the following efforts: Black and Latino Male Achievement; Gender Identity and Inclusion; Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS); and Restorative Practices. While some of these areas had been expanded in prior years using federal COVID-19 relief funds, these funds are no longer available to support the increased number of coaching positions. MPS will work with this team to design districtwide professional development and school-based strategies to support students that align with the work of existing school-based counselors, social workers, psychologists, nurses and other resources."

What's next:

The superintendent stressed in the news release that MPS faces rising costs while receiving a $0 state increase in general aid for 2026-27 public school students. While the recent referendum has helped to support arts, physical education, mental health services, and career exploration, the superintendent indicated it does not make up for the lack of state-funded inflation increases.