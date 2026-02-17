MPS highlights Project ADAM partnership, cardiac safety efforts

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools highlighted its 20-year partnership with Project ADAM. Project ADAM strives to prevent death from sudden cardiac arrest. MPS said it is now known as a cardiac safety "model for urban school districts."



Milwaukee Public Schools on Tuesday highlighted its 20-year partnership with Project ADAM, a nonprofit focused on cardiac health and safety.

The backstory:

MPS said it has partnered with Project ADAM since 2005, and the district is now known as a cardiac safety "model for urban school districts across the nation."

Project ADAM strives to prevent death from sudden cardiac arrest. Last school year, 119 MPS sites completed four or more automated external defibrillator drills. More than 500 drills were completed across the district.

By the numbers:

The effort started locally but has since spread to more than 49 affiliates in 33 states, according to Project ADAM's website. It has saved more than 250 lives. MPS said, within the district, 10 people have benefited from having AEDs available – three children and seven adults.

