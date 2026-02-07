Milwaukee Public Schools interfaith breakfast; message of community

article

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools leaders, faith groups, and elected officials met for the annual interfaith breakfast on Feb. 7. Mayor Cavalier Johnson emphasized that supporting and "lifting up" the city's youth is a shared duty, not just the job of police or schools.



Leaders within Milwaukee and Milwaukee Public Schools gathered on Saturday, Feb. 7 for the annual interfaith breakfast.

Interfaith breakfast in Milwaukee

What we know:

Students performed, and elected officials and faith leaders spoke at the breakfast. Among them, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who shared a message of community.

"I don't think people can outsource responsibility to me, to the police chief, to the superintendent and the schools. We need everybody in the game. We need everybody participating. We need everybody lifting up kids in Milwaukee," Johnson said. "All of us are responsible for these kids. These kids belong to each and every one of us. And as mayor, I can tell you, not just mayor, but as a dad, dad of three kids all in Milwaukee Public Schools, we as a collective community, we're going to pay for these kids. All these kids we're going to pay for these kids one way or another."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android



Mayor Johnson said this means the kids will get a great education, they are supported and loved and have stable families, so they can contribute to society.

Related article

The Source: Information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.



