Milwaukee Public Schools closed Friday due to weather
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 12 due to inclement weather.
All schools and district offices are closed, as well as all district after-school recreation and athletic programs and events.
MPS also closed Tuesday, Jan. 9 due to winter weather.
