Milwaukee Public Schools: 89 more teaching positions for new school year

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The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools plans to add 89 licensed teaching positions and 63 paraprofessionals for the 2026–27 school year. The expansion aims to reduce class sizes and protect direct classroom resources while maintaining current levels for art, music, and library staff. The district will also add five school psychologist positions.



Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Monday, April 13, that the district estimates it will have 89 more classroom teaching positions next school year. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said it is part of a plan to manage and reduce class sizes while building a balanced 2026–27 budget.

More teaching positions

What we know:

A news release says as the district works to prepare a balanced budget for 2026-27, "it remains focused on protecting resources going directly to classrooms."

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The following are preliminary estimates as the school district assesses critical needs requests from schools:

89 more licensed classroom teaching positions next year, from 3,903 to 3,992, with staffing levels adjusted based on enrollment and student needs

63 more paraprofessional positions, expanding from 1,319 to 1,382, including new guidelines that place paraprofessionals in early childhood classrooms and supporting schools that requested flexibility around class size standards

5 more school psychologist positions supported by a newly acquired federal grant

No change to the total number of art, music, and physical education teachers (443) or the number of library positions (118)

Officials said district staffing decisions are based on applying a level of support at each school to meet student needs, while approving critical requests for additional classroom support. There may be limited decreases in other positions based on enrollment or student needs.

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The news release says school leaders also received their budgets for supplies and related expenses this spring.