Milwaukee Public Museum: several new attractions to check out

MILWAUKEE - If you haven’t been to the Milwaukee Public Museum for a while, there are several new attractions that you have to check out. 

Brian is getting a tour of a new exhibit that offers a "Voyage Into The Deep."

About Voyage Into The Deep (website)

The exhibit tells a story of underwater exploration and adventure based on Jules Verne’s classic novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Designed for kids aged 2 - 10, visitors to Voyage to the Deep can engage with both the fantasy of the novel and the facts of today, exploring Verne’s imaginary world and the real-life wonders of the oceans. 

Voyage to the Deep is family-friendly and highly interactive. Kids can role play as a submarine encountering all kinds of sea creatures, transporting them into a new world through an immersive exhibit experience, engaging displays and tabletops, and hands-on activities.

Exhibit features include:

  • A kid-sized submarine: Explore how submarines work, investigate sea life and experience what it’s like to live onboard;
  • A shark’s belly: Find out what sharks eat;
  • A big slide: Take a ride down this sea-themed adventure;
  • A kelp forest: Navigate and explore just like a fish;
  • Atlantis: Explore the sunken city and learn to write your name in an ancient script;
  • And so much more!

This exhibit is open during regular MPM hours — Thursday through Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets for Museum admission and the Voyage to the Deep exhibition can be purchased online at www.mpm.edu or by calling 414-278-2728. Visitors are required to follow MPM’s COVID-19 procedures, such as, but not limited to, social distancing and mandatory masks. 