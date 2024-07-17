Milwaukee Public Market; sampling the best Milwaukee has to offer

The Milwaukee Public Market was recently voted "Best public market in the nation in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards" and there are plenty of reasons why that’s true. Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee Public Market checking out all they have to offcer.

St. Paul Fish Company is one of only three vendors inside the Milwaukee Public Market that’ve remained since opening in 2005 and they’re still one of the most popular.

Looking for a sweet treat in downtown Milwaukee? Freese’s Candy will satisfy that sweet tooth with everything from classic favorites to handcrafted delights.

Sausages are a must in Milwaukee and the team behind Foltz Family Market knows how pack the flavor into their links.

The Milwaukee Public Market was recently voted "Best public market in the nation in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards" and there’s plenty of reasons why that’s true.

Need a souvenir from Milwaukee but don’t know where to go? The Public Market is a great place to shop for all things Milwaukee.