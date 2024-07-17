Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Public Market; sampling the best Milwaukee has to offer

By
Updated  July 17, 2024 10:08am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Market

Brian Kramp is seeing how shopping at the market like sampling some of the best Milwaukee has to offer.

The Milwaukee Public Market was recently voted "Best public market in the nation in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards" and there are plenty of reasons why that’s true. Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee Public Market checking out all they have to offcer. 

St. Paul Fish Company is one of only three vendors inside the Milwaukee Public Market that’ve remained since opening in 2005 and they’re still one of the most popular. 

St. Paul Fish Company

Brian Kramp is with their fishmonger who always brings in the freshest items from Salmon to Swordfish.

Looking for a sweet treat in downtown Milwaukee? Freese’s Candy will satisfy that sweet tooth with everything from classic favorites to handcrafted delights. 

Freese’s Candy will satisfy that sweet tooth

Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee Public Market with a new dish that’s smothered in chocolate.

Sausages are a must in Milwaukee and the team behind Foltz Family Market knows how pack the flavor into their links. 

Foltz Family Market

Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee Public Market where the Foltz brothers take pride in their hand made sausages.

The Milwaukee Public Market was recently voted "Best public market in the nation in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards" and there’s plenty of reasons why that’s true. 

C. Adam's Bakery

Brian Kramp is seeing why a stop at the market is like sampling some of the best Milwaukee has to offer.

Need a souvenir from Milwaukee but don’t know where to go? The Public Market is a great place to shop for all things Milwaukee. 

Brew City Brand Apparel

Brian Kramp is with a local and family-owned business that’s known for their dynamic hometown apparel and for their creative ways of promoting Brew City.